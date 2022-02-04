Huskies Offer Young Las Vegas Cornerback

The Desert Pines High sophomore scored twice this past season.

The University of Washington football team hasn't had a lot of luck lately with Las Vegas prospects, losing previously committed wide receiver Germie Bernard to Michigan State and defensive linemen Sir Mells and Anthony Jones to Oregon.

Yet the Huskies this week resolutely dipped into the Sin City talent well again to pursue a budding prospect.

Time to roll the dice once more and bet on No. 20, a kid who carries himself with plenty of swagger.

The UW offered a scholarship to young cornerback Isaiah Rubin from Desert Pines High School on the east side of town, a half-dozen blocks from the bustling Las Vegas Strip.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore, Rubin from the Class of 2024 is just getting started as a coveted recruit.



He holds seven offers, the others coming from Arizona State, BYU, Oregon, UNLV, Utah and Utah State, nearly all of them extended over the past two weeks.

Speed is the big attraction to this 10th-grader. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Centennial High and an interception 20 yards for another score against Arbor View.

In all, Rubin finished with 4 interceptions for the Jaguars over seven games for a 6-4 Desert Pines team, plus 17 tackles on the season.

The Huskies will see if their luck will change with this latest Vegas playmaker.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven