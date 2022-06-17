Huskies Offer Young Linebacker Who's Long-Time Fresno State Fan

Logan Studt is a physically mature defender who's working on his speed.

Logan Studt grew up going to Fresno State football games. Lives just 10 miles from the campus in Clovis, California. Plays a mean linebacker.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound rising junior from Buchanan High School, the ruggedly built Studt would seem like a natural to join the neighborhood Bulldogs.

Yet early on, his scholarship options are this: Play for the current Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford or for the former Fresno State leader in Kalen DeBoer?

On Wednesday, DeBoer and his University of Washington staff extended an offer to Studt, giving him two — the Bulldogs and the Huskies. One canine or another.

Fresno State, where both of his parents went to school, offered him the previous Saturday.

Studt, from the Class of 2024, likely will pick the program that gives him the best chance to, well, turn him into a stud.

While already well-muscled, Studt continues to work on improving his speed. In the past year, he reportedly shaved off a couple of seconds to lower his 40-yard dash time to 4.62.

“I am a hybrid outside linebacker or defensive end that plays in the box in coverage and blitzes off the edge frequently,” he told Barkboard.com, which covers Fresno State football.

Studt comes off a sophomore season in which he collected 59 tackles, including 7 for lost yards and 6 sacks, all of which was enough to earn him first-team, all-conference honors for a 10-2 Buchanan Bears team.

The Huskies offered after watching Studt take part in last week's Sacramento State football camp.

Chances are before he's done, Studt will have a lot more offers to go with Fresno State and the UW.

