Huskies Provide 15-Year-Old LA Edge Rusher First Scholarship Offer

University of Washington football players affectionately refer to standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio as "the Nigerian King" while paying homage to his family heritage.

It works for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and working-all-hours recruiters.

On Monday, they offered a scholarship to "the Nigerian Nightmare," as dubbed by his Los Angeles-area high school coach.

Meet Chinedu Onyeagoro.

He's 15.

A sophomore and member of the Class of 2025, he's playing his first year of football.

He gets in a stance for King/Drew Magnet School for Medicine and Science just off the Harbor Freeway, not far from Compton, and located in the heart of the city between the Magic Johnson Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

Heading into a Thursday night city playoff game against Panorama, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher had piled up 19 sacks in 11 outings for his 9-2 team.

The UW offer is his first.

How DeBoer's talent sleuths unearthed young Onyeagoro just speaks to a stronger priority put on UW recruiting, where it's a continual deep study rather than a standard obligation.

This particular Nigerian Nightmare has more than 70 tackles, with nearly half of them tackle for loss, which is an amazing amount for any level of football. Add to that 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, a pair of pass break-ups, 2 blocked punts and a tackle for safety.

Imagine what Onyeagoro might do when he really learns how to play the game.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley