Huskies Pursue Milwaukee Point Guard in Class of 2027
The University of Washington basketball team previously had Terrell Brown Jr., who possessed enough shots to lead the Pac-12 in scoring. Before him, there was the late Dion Brown, who had more flamboyant dunks than anybody.
The Huskies now have their eye set on Jalen Brown, a young Midwest talent from Milwaukee who seems to have an excess number of offensive skills.
This past week, Danny Sprinkle's staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior point guard from Wauwatosa West High School in Milwaukee and the Class of 2027.
Long, lean and athletic, this Brown -- who averaged 23.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists this past winter for a 24-6 state championship team -- is just starting to register wtih recruiters in a widespread manner as he makes his way through the summer basketball circuit.
A 4-star recruit, he shot 53 percent from the floor, 42 percent from 3-point range for Wauwatosa West, showing he could score in any manner.
He currently holds offers from home state Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Mississippi State and West Virginia among others.
Typical of his high-level production, Brown came up with a 35-point, 6-rebound and 7-assist performance against Milwaukee's Tosa West High.
Yet he describes himself as more of a point guard.
He's really no surprise to anyone in Milwaukee. As a freshman, he averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per outing and was a second-team all-conference selection.
For Sprinkle and his coaches, they've extended the normal UW recruiting map well beyond the West Coast, bringing in freshman from Germany and Arkansas in addition to a pair from California and Utah for this year's team.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: