Huskies Re-offer Elite Local Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner

Jasiah Wagoner, the region's most heavily recruited cornerback from Spanaway Lake High School, visited the University of Washington football program last June and received the full tour.

He sat with then defensive-backs coach Will Harris and together they went over his game footage, with Harris offering helpful coverage tips.

Wagoner met with coach Jimmy Lake and received the whole spiel on what it meant to be a Husky defensive back and what the program was seeking for that position.

And it all went for naught.

Six months later, Wagoner over the weekend received another scholarship offer from the UW, which has a new head coach and all new secondary coaches, with Kalen DeBoer and his staff hurriedly trying to catch up with the top local talent.

"Blessed to be re-offered by my hometown school, the University of Washington," Wagoner tweeted out.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Wagoner from Spanaway, Washington, which is south of Tacoma and borders Joint Base Lewis-McCord, is considered a 4-star recruit for the class of 2023 and should become one of the highest priorities for the new Husky coach.

Wagoner holds other offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington State, with the Hurricanes, Ducks, Cougars and Huskies all undergoing coaching change and needing to re-offer him.

He runs a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, speed that he put on full display as a Spanaway sophomore in a showdown game with fifth-ranked Lakes. Used as a running back that night, Wagoner rushed for a career-high 235 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a 60-yard scoring scamper, that brought a 35-7 victory and a conference championship.

That season, he also compiled 36 tackles, including 25 that were solo, 4 tackles for a loss and a sack, plus four interceptions, 5 pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Wagoner has accepted an invitation to appear in next January's All-American Bowl, which is held annually in San Antonio, Texas, and matches all-star teams from the western and eastern parts of the country.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven