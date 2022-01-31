Huskies Re-Offer Young Tornadoes Linebacker

For the University of Washington football program, no Tornado warnings are a bad thing.

That would mean Brayden Platt is no longer interested in the Huskies.

However, it appears the promising sophomore linebacker for the Yelm High School Tornadoes still considers the UW as a possible college football option.

Last August, Platt received a Husky scholarship offer from Jimmy Lake's staff, three months before the coach's firing, which put recruiting on hold.

This past weekend, the precocious 6-foot-2, 230-pound teen, who hails from a small town that looks up at Mount Rainier, was re-offered by Kalen DeBoer's recruiters.

The attraction to Platt are his physical gifts at such a young age. Also a powerful running back, he's naturally strong and scary player to tackle on the high school level.

Early in the season, he rushed 34 times for 183 yards and 3 scores as Yelm handed out a 34-18 beating to Tacoma's Lincoln High, which has one of the nation's most heavily recruited players in edge rusher Jayden Wayne.

Platt got loose for 235 yards rushing against Timberline and scored three times, including once on an interception.

For his 10-1 team that ran up a 16-game win streak over two seasons, he finished with 50 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He scored twice on defense.

Offensively, Platt finished with 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing.

Platt's only scholarship offer so far has come from the UW, but that should change over the coming year.

Last summer, he toured the football camps hosted by Georgia, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others, with a Northwest contingent to see what was out there.

Chances are, they were looking him up and down, too.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven