Huskies Reach Out and Offer Local Tight End ... From Class of 2025

T'Andre Waverly of Kamiak High is rated No. 4 at his position nationally.

Those who suggested Kalen DeBoer's spread offense would make the tight end a non-entity at the University of Washington — see Mark Redman's transfer to San Diego State — need only check some of the Huskies' recruiting moves to know otherwise.

On Tuesday, the UW offered a scholarship to tight end T'Andre Waverly, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound freshman from Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, Washington, and a member of the recruiting class of 2025.

Waverly is considered the No. 4 tight end nationally for that faraway group of prospects.

Three months earlier, the Huskies extended an offer to 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bear Tenney from Chandler, Arizona, who ranks No. 1 among the 2025 tight ends.

That's two of the top four.

So much for making that position an afterthought in Montlake.

For Waverly, the Huskies represented his first scholarship offer. He recently visited the UW with his family and posed for a photo with tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan.

Physically mature for his age, young Waverly averaged three catches and 70-plus yards per outing for a 7-2 Kamiak team that entered the 4A postseason averaging 44 points per game. His Knights made the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

His news comes after another Arizona tight end, 6-foot-5, 225-pound Jackson Bowers from Mesa and the class of 2023, disclosed he had cut his scholarship offers from 26 to seven, with the Huskies among those he's still considering.

It appears the tight end remains alive and well at the UW.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven