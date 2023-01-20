Huskies Offer Elusive Greensboro Wide Receiver/Kick Returner

The University of Washington football program appears more than willing to dig deep for a player who can go long distance.

On Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters made a scholarship offer to wide receiver/kick returner Terrell Anderson — who scored five times from 85 to 99 yards this past season — for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The tall and rangy Anderson helped advance his team called the Whirlies to North Carolina's 4A state championship game, where it suffered its only loss in 16 games, to unbeaten New Bern 40-28 in Chapel Hill.

However, New Bern was the side that got burned a few times.

Playing in Kenan Memorial Stadium, which is home to the North Carolina Tar Heels, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Anderson got loose for an 85-yard touchdown reception and a 98-yard kickoff return for a score.

In all, the elusive Anderson, a Michigan native before moving to the South, ran back three kickoffs for TDs, going 95, 98 and 99 for the Whirlies.

He comes off a junior season in which he caught 64 passes for 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns — and piled up more than 1,800 all-purpose yards.

“When he has the ball in his hands there’s a chance for him to go to the house every time," Grimsley coach Darryl Brown told the Greensboro News and Record. "We just try to get the ball in his hands as quickly as we can.”

From the Class of 2024, Anderson currently holds 11 scholarship offers from North Carolina, North Carolina State, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia and others, besides the UW.

