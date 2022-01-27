Huskies Receive Commitment from Arizona Kicker

Grady Gross from Scottsdale tweets out that he's coming to the UW.

Grady Gross became the third recruit on Wednesday to commit to the University of Washington football program, with the Arizona kicker joining Michigan defensive linemen and twin brothers Armon and Jayvon Parker in accepting scholarship offers.

From Horizon High School in Scottsdale, Gross will use the upcoming season to learn the position under the guidance of five-year starter-to-be Peyton Henry and then presumably take over.

It took just over three weeks for the kicker to receive a UW offer and close the deal. He also had scholarship proposals from Mississippi State and Syracuse.

In terms of school nicknames, Gross goes from Huskies to Huskies.

A 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, Gross used his powerful right leg to connect on 20 of 23 field goals for Horizon's Huskies, was perfect on all 120 of his extra-point kicks and registered touchbacks on 82 of 126 kickoffs. He also averaged 45.7 yards as a punter.

This past season alone, in which Horizon captured the Arizona 5A state championship, Gross converted 12 of 15 field goals, with a long of 52 yards.

This kicker's commitment comes a week after an Arizona kicking training center tweeted out that Idaho State senior kicker-punter Kevin Ryan would be transferring to the UW, a disclosure that now appears premature unless he's walking on.

