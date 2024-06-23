Huskies Receive Commitment from Arizona's Record Receiver
Dezmen Roebuck is like a human pinball machine, bouncing off defenders and putting up unreal numbers -- ding, ding, ding -- such as an Arizona state-record 121 receptions this past season for the Marana High School football team, north of Tucson.
With his senior season still to be played, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Roebuck already owns the state record for career catches with 257.
Naturally, none of this went unnoticed by Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff when they were at Arizona nor forgotten once they moved to Washington in mid-January.
On Sunday, Roebuck revealed he has committed to Fisch's Huskies for the Class of 2025, giving them a second receiver -- and second from Arizona -- to go with Raiden Vines-Bright, who hails from Tempe's Corona Del Sol High School and will finish up at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
A 3-star recruit, Roebuck chose the Huskies over Arizona State and UNLV. Fisch's staff initially offered him an Arizona scholarship when he was a freshman in late January 2022. Marana is a city of 51,098 located 25 miles from Tucson, just off Interstate 10.
While Marana is known for stationary things, such as all of those airplanes parked in desert storage or permanently discarded at nearby Pinal Airport, Roebuck has been continually in motion for three seasons now for the Marana High Tigers.
He's caught 44, 92 and 121 passes in his three seasons for the Tigers over 31 games and enters his senior year with career totals of 257 catches, 3,108 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Also a defensive back, the speedy Roebuck this past season intercepted 4 passes, had 6 pass break-ups, totaled 48 tackles and scored on interception and fumble returns for his 5-6 team.
His goal as a senior is to break his season-record 121 catches, which surpassed the previous mark of 113 by Elijah Marks of Desert Edge High School in 2013. Marks later played for Northern Arizona and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Roebuck's career record topped Kade Warner, who finished with 241 catches for Desert Mountain High in 2014-16. Warner played for Nebraska and Kansas State and is now in the UFL.
