Huskies Receive Commitment from Boston, Their Own 'Denzel Washington'

Wide receiver becomes Jimmy Lake's 11th oral pledge in what could be a small class.

He's not the swiftest receiver, nor the tallest, but what separates Denzel Boston from other pass catchers are his hands.

He's able to make deep catches, catches over the middle, all sort of difficult receptions.

Oh, that first name also is unique for the football field. It might show up fairly regularly on the big screen for Denzel Washington, but it doesn't appear all that often on recruiting highlight film.

Hoping to be a big star himself, Denzel Boston is the latest University of Washington football commitment, announcing on social media on Wednesday that he will move from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, Washington, to the Huskies next year.

A 3-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Boston was one of two top-end tall, slender receivers available across Washington state for the class of 2022.

The other, 6-foot-4, 185-pound Tobias Merriweather from Union High School in Camas, Washington, who on Wednesday chose Notre Dame.

The Huskies offered the 4-star player from Southwest Washington, but they didn't appear to be recruiting him hard.

Boston's older brother, Andrew, plays for Eastern Washington. In three seasons, he's caught 119 passes for 1,652 yards and 13 touchdowns, and twice been named third-team All-Big Sky.

Denzel Boston would be overjoyed to do something similar at the UW in terms of big receiving numbers.

He's the Huskies' 11th commitment in what is expected to be another fairly compact class. Coach Jimmy Lake signed just 15 players last December and could match that total again.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven