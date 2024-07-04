Inside The Huskies

Huskies Restore Kennedy Recruiting Connection, Get OL Commit

Lowen Colman-Brusa has pledged to Jedd Fisch's UW staff.

Dan Raley

Lowen Colman-Brusa has committed to the UW as an offensive tackle.
Lowen Colman-Brusa has committed to the UW as an offensive tackle. / UW

The University of Washington has turned its rapt attention to Kennedy Catholic High School once more as a repository for local football talent, hoping to get a lot more mileage out of the latest Lancers after receiving a Fourth of July commitment from offensive tackle Lowen Colman-Brusa.

Colman-Brusa is a 3-star recruit for the Class of 2025 and the older of two brothers the Huskies are hoping to bring to Montlake at some point, along with Derek, a 4-star edge rusher for 2026.

While lightly pursued with other offers from Duke, Montana and Portland State, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Lowen Colman-Brusa represents the fifth state of Washington player to pledge to the UW this recruiting cycle, with Jedd Fisch's staff making a concentrated effort to put more homegrown players on the roster.

He's also the third offensive lineman to commit to the Huskies for 2025, joining 6-foot-6, 275-pound Jake Flores from San Juan Capistrano, California, and 6-foot-4, 325-pound Champ Taulealea from San Jose, California.

More importantly, this Colman-Brusa is a Kennedy product, with the UW hoping to have much better luck with touted players coming from this south-end Seattle school located near the airport. Too many have been catching flights elsewhere.

When Jimmy Lake was the coach, the Huskies with great fanfare brought in 5-star quarterback Sam Huard, 5-star edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls, 4-star wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and 4-star pass-catcher Jabez Tinae.

Huard since has transferred to Cal Poly and now is at Utah, Smalls moved to Colorado and Alexander has landed at Montana State, with Tinae apparently dropping out of football.

The Colman-Brusa brothers, Lowen and Derek, take in a Husky game and unofficial visit together.
The Colman-Brusa brothers, Derek and Lowen, take in a Husky game and unofficial visit together. / Colman-Brusa

This past spring, Lowen Colman-Brusa was a noticeable visitor to the Huskies' seventh practice, as this big kid taking a close look with his mom in tow.

Similarly, he took springtime tours of San Diego State and Washington State as his recruiting stock appeared to be on the rise.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that this Colman-Brusa might bring his little brother with him to the UW someday, with the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Derek already holding offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, USC and the Huskies.

