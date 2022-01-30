Huskies Return to Familiar Talent Source, Offer St. John Bosco LB

Deven Bryant receives scholarship proposal from the University of Washington.

In his gold helmet and green jersey, linebacker Deven Bryant of St. John Bosco High School resembles Mike Singletary, who played the same position and wore an identical color scheme for the Baylor Bears decades ago before becoming an NFL icon.

Similar to Singletary, the 6-foot, 210-pound Bryant mans an old-fashioned, man-all-alone-on-an-island middle linebacker role for the SJB Braves in South Los Angeles.

He's all over the field, popping into holes undeterred to take take down runners or covering the flanks with the prerequisite speed to make sure, open-field tackles.

This defensive combination was enough to land Bryant, a Class of 2023 recruit, a scholarship offer over the weekend from the University of Washington, his fifth overall.

Bryant also holds offers from Louisville, Oregon, Nevada and San Jose State.

For the Huskies, they're simply going back to a familiar high school football talent well one more time, hoping to add to a collection of accomplished St. John Bosco alums who recently have had success in Seattle.

Trent McDuffie. Sean McGrew. Terrell Bynum.

Not only that, the UW has had considerable good luck with football players named Bryant.

Myles Bryant. Hunter Bryant. Beno Bryant.

For a 10-2 Braves team this fall, Bryant totaled 84 tackles, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

In one of two high-profile encounters with Servite, the linebacker piled up 15 tackles in a 24-10 victory, earning him L.A.-area player of the week accolades.

It wasn't quite legendary Mike Singletary level, with that overly intense defender once piling up a stunning 35 tackles in a game against Arkansas, but Bryant is just getting started and there's plenty of time.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven