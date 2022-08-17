Skip to main content

Huskies Return to St. John Bosco Again, Offer 2024 Cornerback

Marcelles Williams has brothers who are defensive backs at USC and ASU.
The University of Washington football team has Class of 2023 commitments from a St. John Bosco High School defensive tackle and a linebacker.

All the Huskies need now from that Los Angeles-area football powerhouse is a lockdown defensive back to fill out each row.

It had one, of course, in cornerback Trent McDuffie and everyone knows how that turned out — he became a three-year UW starter, first-team All-Pac-12 selection and an NFL No. 1 draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters offered yet another St. John Bosco corner in Marcelles Williams, a Class of 2024 prospect who lists himself on social media as the No. 1 player at his position in the West.

Others seem to think so, too, with the Huskies presenting Williams with his 32nd scholarship offer, joining the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Texas and USC as ardent pursuers.

A 4-star recruit, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Williams is the youngest and maybe the best of three siblings who are accomplished defensive backs, with the other two already in the Pac-12.

His brother Max is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior corner at USC who missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. That Williams made his first collegiate start against the UW in 2019, in a 28-14 defeat in Seattle, in a game in which he forced a fumble.

Another brother Macen is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore cornerback for Arizona State who last season appeared in 11 games as a reserve, including the Sun Devils' 35-31 victory over the UW at Husky Stadium.

Marcelles Williams, who will play the upcoming season alongside Husky commits in linebacker Deven Bryant and defensive tackle Sua Lefotu, has a photo of McDuffie posted on his Twitter account, clearly a role model for him.

"Obviously, I want to make the NFL and be a first-round draft pick," Williams told the Long Beach Press-Telegram, which would match McDuffie's most recent accomplishments.

