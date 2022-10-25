Skip to main content

Huskies Revisit Mater Dei High and Offer 10th Monarchs Player

Wide receiver Marcus Harris receives UW scholarship proposal.
If Marcus Harris was pining for a football scholarship offer from the University of Washington, he just had to be patient.

The Huskies were just working their way down the Mater Dei High School roster.

On Monday, they made Harris the 10th player on his Santa Ana, California, team and defending national champion in 10 months to receive a scholarship proposal from Kalen DeBoer's highly active recruiters. Coincidentally, he wears No. 10.

Harris is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore for the Monarchs from the Class of 2025 who already is considered a 4-star recruit and fields 15 offers.

Among the others who have got in line dangling a scholarship in front of Harris are Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas and Utah. 

His size and speed are obvious attractions to his growing list of pursuers. For Mater Dei in nine games, he has hauled in 18 receptions for 517 yards and 8 touchdowns, or a score on nearly every other catch. 

No one from Mater Dei High has committed as of yet to the Huskies, who have an alum on their roster in redshirt freshman offensive guard Myles Murao, a highly pursued 4-star recruit when he came out. 

