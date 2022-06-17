Huskies Show Interest in Colorado Long Snapper

Walker Himebauch is considered one of the best at what he does in his recruiting class.

Demonstrating that no detail is too small to address, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football coaching staff on Thursday offered what appears to be a preferred walk-on opportunity to long snapper Walker Himebauch from Monument, Colorado.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior, Himebauch is considered one of the nation's best at what he does, according to the recruiting analysts and kicking schools.

He averages .67 seconds per snap, which has helped this Class of 2023 prospect draw the interest of multiple recruiters.

Himebauch now plays for Palmer Ridge High School, which is located 20 miles north of Colorado Springs, after starting out at Bishop Manogue in Reno.

When he's not snapping, Himebauch takes turns at tight end and edge rusher. He collected three tackles in each of his previous two seasons spent at his Nevada high school.

Snapping, however, is his speciality and he's so good at it college programs have had him in for visits, camps or competitions at North Carolina State, UAB, Hawaii, Kansas State, Georgia State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.

Walker Himebauch shows off his snapping form. HImebauch

Jaden Green, from Gilbert, Arizona, has handled the UW snapping responsibilities for the past two years. With pandemic provisions, he has three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Huskies.

