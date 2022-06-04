Huskies Take Another Mountain Hike, Offer Another San Jacinto Receiver

Not sure what it is about that Southern California desert mountain air and high-end wide receivers, but Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters definitely are on to it.

In early February, the Huskies offered a scholarship to San Jacinto High School pass-catcher Vincent Holmes.

On Friday, they went back and offered the school's other wideout, Dillon Gresham, giving him his third.

All of this took place 40 miles outside of Palm Springs, at the foot of the San Jacinto mountains, in the town of the same name.

Gresham and Holmes will be a junior senior this coming season, respectively, but otherwise it's hard to tell them apart.

Gresham, whose other offers come from Arizona and WSU, measures 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds.

Holmes is an inch taller and five pounds heavier.

They both cover the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.

Gresham led San Jacinto with 33 catches for 635 yards and 8 touchdowns, with a long scoring play of 72 yards, for a 9-2 Tigers team.

Holmes, who has 10 offers that include USC and UCLA, provided 32 receptions for 633 yards and 5 scores, with a long TD of 80 yards.

Both are being recruited by UW receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.

These two San Jacinto byproducts also play defense in the secondary, with Gresham coming up with 14 tackles while Holmes had 22.

The Huskies would do well to land one of these desert speedsters, two would be a real bonus

