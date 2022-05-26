Huskies Top Off the Tank with Offer to a Corner Named Diesel

The UW returns to Texas once more to make a scholarship proposal.

Just when it seemed University of Washington football recruiters might be all done with Texas, they unearthed yet another prospect deemed worthy of a scholarship offer.

On Wednesday, the Huskies offered cornerback Diesel Gordon of Arlington's Seguin High School, making him at least the 21st player from the Lone Star state that Kalen DeBoer's staff has pursued.

With his unusual first name, the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back sounds a lot like an action star.

For his 5A football team, Gordon plays an aggressive game. He's seen on highlight videos taking opponents off their feet with sure tackles.

On a kickoff, he ran nearly 70 yards in an arc to catch the return man from behind on his 18-yard line, preventing an almost sure touchdown.

The Huskies currently have six Texans on the roster and are always looking to add more, having had good luck with past players such as defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike or wide receiver Aaron Fuller, both now in the NFL.

Gordon began his career at Pantego Christian, like Seguin another Arlington high school, playing significant snaps on the varsity as a freshman there.

He also lines up at wide receiver, and is shown on video scoring on a 70-yard pass over the middle in which he broke some tackles. Yet most recruiters seem interested in him as a pass defender.

The Huskies represent Gordon's fourth scholarship offer, with it coming on the heels of others presented to him by Utah, Arizona State and South Alabama.

