Husky Basketball Picks Up Another Northwest Commit

Continuing to pursue Northwest recruits only for now, the University of Washington basketball program received a commitment over the weekend from 6-foot-5 shooting guard RJ Barhoum from the Portland suburbs.

With national signing date coming on Wednesday, Barhoum from Clackamas High School will join 6-foot-4 shooting guard Jimmie Haywood III, a Seattle native who plays for an Arizona prep school, as incoming Huskies in the 2027 class.

Add them to current UW freshman Lattimore Ford, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, and coach Danny Sprinkle notably has reined in the scope of his recruiting efforts, possibly influenced by limited player payouts.

Two years ago, he signed a pair of national recruits in point guard JJ Mandaquit from Hawaii and shooting guard Courtland Muldrew from Arkansas, who since have transferred to Arizona and Georgia Tech, respectively, and brought in international players in 6-foot-10 Hannes Steinbach from Germany and 6-foot-10 Nikola Dzepina from Serbia.

Now comes Barhoum, someone with a lean build and a shooter seemingly with unlimited range, even Steph Currie range. Yet he's been lightly recruited, meaning he'll have to prove he can handle Big Ten basketball competition.

"It's my body that's holding me back from playing at the level I want to play at," he told a podcaster in the past year.

After a lot of thought and prayer I’ve made the decision to commit to @UW_MBB Thank you to Coach Sprinkle, Coach Mennegna, and Coach Kline for believing in me.

Go Dawgs💜💜! pic.twitter.com/hdTO1FYk3R — RJ Barhoum (@rjbarhoum) November 7, 2026

Besides the UW, he holds offers from Air Force, Eastern Washington and Portland, making him somewhat of a gamble. Yet he's had success, especially offensively.

For a 17-12 Clackamas team last year, Barhoum was named second-team All-State while averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, while piling up 1,400 career points through his junior season.

29.3 PPG 6 RPG 5.6 APG 2-1 record

Through first 3 games. pic.twitter.com/sdZwz9TR3d — RJ Barhoum (@rjbarhoum) December 12, 2025

In the accompanying social-media videos, Barhoum appears to regularly warm up by shooting 30-footers at the top of the key with a high rate of accuracy.

He also has an older sister, Sara, who played as a freshman for the University of Oregon before transferring to Portland State.

The Huskies have three more days to add to their recruiting class, no doubt looking at other Northwest players.

Bremerton High School's 6-foot-4 Jalen Davis, yet another shooting guard and the state's top recruit, remains uncommitted with an impressive list of suitors.

A 31.5-point scorer and the 2026 Gatorade Player of the Year, Davis reportedly will choose a school from among North Carolina, Gonzaga, UCLA and the Huskies.

Sprinkle was a regular visitor to Bremerton last season to watch his games.