Husky Basketball Remains Option For Arizona Power Forward

One thing that remains constant in the basketball recruitment of Ahmed Nur, an Arizona prep school power forward and originally from Minnesota, is the University of Washington keeps showing up among his options.

On July 15, Kayser Basketball reported the 6-foot-9 Nur was considering Mississippi, Syracuse and Washington.

Eight days later, 247Sports confirmed the same three schools remained in the running.

On Friday, however, Nur expanded his options some for Rivals' benefit, listing Mississippi, Mississippi State, SMU, Texas, USC and Washington.

No more Syracuse, some new candidates and the Huskies all the time.

Nur has official visits lined up to Ole Miss on August 22 and to the UW on September 6, with a proposed Syracuse visit on August 28 likely going away.

This Class of 2027 recruit reportedly took an official visit Purdue and an unofficial tour of his home state school Minnesota.

Top-25 prospect Ahmed Nur breaks down his recruitment, recaps visits to Purdue and Minnesota and discusses his relationships with Syracuse, Ole Miss and Washington with @247Sports.



Story: https://t.co/RHQTkBSLXP pic.twitter.com/siAyQBmrCs — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) July 23, 2026

Nur hails from Minnetonka, Minnesota, which is located 15 miles in the suburbs west of Minneapolis, where he played for Hopkins High School this past winter.

In June, he transferred to Bella Vista Preparatory School in Scottsdale, Arizona, no doubt for the increased competition with a team that competes in the EYBL, or Elite Youth Basketball League, which involves invited-only players.

The move certainly ended all local hopes that Nur, now considered a top 25 prospect, would keep his talents home and play for the Minnesota Gophers.

Nur has much bigger plans, with the summer scouts taking a look at his size and skill set and deeming him a future NBA talent.

In June, he looked the part by being named as the most valuable player of the well-regarded NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a summer showcase event. He averaged 14.8 points and 7 rebounds an outing while shooting 64 percent overall and 58 percent from behind the line.

The Huskies signed just one American high school player, 6-foot-7 forward Lattimore Ford from Snoqualmie, Washington, for its incoming 2026 class and haven't received any commitments for any future classes.

Danny Sprinkle and his staff lately have made a more concentrated effort to pursue international players, adding newcomers from Australia, Brazil, Bosnia and Croatia.

Yet Nur would be an exception to this approach.