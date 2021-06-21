In a Devilish Situation, Husky Coach's Son Checks Out the Competition

Not sure if he gets to keep the pitchfork, but Isaiah Malloe, or Zay, took an unofficial visit over the weekend to Arizona State.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback is another Kennedy Catholic High School recruit, of which there are many, now looking for a place to play his college football.

Malloe, of course, is the son of Ikaika Malloe, the former University of Washington safety and linebacker and the Huskies' current outside linebacker coach.

Not sure if the Husky coaching staff mainstay was permitted to join his son in the tour of the Sun Devils' facilities for fear of him taking away some secret football procedure back to Seattle.

A member of the class of 2022, the younger Malloe appears to be just getting started in convincing the likes of ASU, Army, Boise State, Oregon State, WSU, UW, Nevada, Sacramento State and Eastern Washington that he deserves scholarship offers from them.

If he's anything like his father, who came from Hawaii to play for the Huskies, this Malloe will be one of the hardest hitters on the field as well as one of the smartest players. He came up with 6 interceptions as a junior.

Malloe is truly the son of a coach, watching endless hours of tape on opponents to ferret out tendencies and formations so he always knew what was coming. He could easily become a Husky if Jimmy Lake's staff deems him worthy of scholarship attention.

"My childhood favorite would no question be Washington because my dad played there so I’d love to play there and beat all his records academically and athletically," Malloe told 247Sports recently. "He was named hardest hitter almost every year he was there so I’d like to live up to that."

The younger Malloe is expected to take part in the Husky football camp at the end of the month.

It should be interesting to see whether this defensive back ends up playing with or against his father at the college level.

Of course, the latter situation isn't unprecedented — dad against son — with UW starting inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon going up against his father, Peter Sirmon, California's defensive coordinator, as a Pac-12 opponent.

