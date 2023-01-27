Husky Offer Ballhawking Cornerback from Davises' SoCal High School

Cam and Taj Davis have their work cut out for them. Not as a University of Washington running back and wide receiver, where they've obviously excelled, but as recruiters.

Their assignment from the Huskies is to convince Trestin Castro — a cornerback prolific at intercepting passes — to follow them from Southern California's Upland High School, the Davises' alma mater, to Montlake.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 160-pound Castro, who hails from the Class of 2025, received a scholarship offer from Kalen DeBoer's recruiting staff. He currently holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, UNLV and Washington.

The attraction to him is his notable ballhawking skills, with Castro pilfering 7 passes this past season for the playoff-bound and 9-5 Upland Highlanders.

He intercepted a pair of passes against Chino Hills, returning one of them 44 yards for a touchdown in a 28-0 victory.

He sealed a 28-21 overtime playoff win over Bishop Diego with a game-ending pass theft.

He has eight interceptions in his young prep career, counting one he had as a freshman.

While Cam and Taj Davis, who aren't related, would be graduated from the UW if Castro ultimately chose to accept his offer and play there, any recruiting efforts on their behalf in their San Bernardino County hometown no doubt would be appreciated by their coaches.

