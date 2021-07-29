Husky Offer DB Committed to Arizona, Texas Linebacker

The Texas edge rusher tweeted out his news, followed two hours later by the defensive back from California.

On a busy Wednesday afternoon for University of Washington recruiters, they extended scholarship offers to Carson Dean from Hebron High School in Carrollton in the Lone Star state, a regular Husky canvas area now, and to TJ Hall, Jr. from San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno.

The only apparent catch was the fact Hall previously committed to the University of Arizona on July 14.

He seemed anything but headed to Tucson when posting about his Husky offer.

"I am Blessed to say I have received a Scholarship Offer to DBU, the University of Washington!" Hall tweeted.

Of course, no one is obligated to follow through on an oral commitment; it's not binding if a better offer comes along. No school, the UW included, ever thinks it can't flip a recruit either.

Arizona, by all accounts, is pursuing the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hall as a wide receiver for the class of 2022, which is something he does, while it appears the Huskies are trying to sell the 3-star player on becoming a college cornerback or safety, both of which he's played.

In earlier choosing the Wildcats, Hall turned down Colorado, Oregon State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State and his hometown Fresno State.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Dean, just getting started in the class of 2023 and unrated as s recruit, holds offers from Baylor and the Huskies. As a sophomore, he earned all-district honors as an outside linebacker. He runs a 4.6 40-yard dash.

The UW has five Texans currently on its roster, with running back Emeka Megwa committed in the 2022 class.

If there's any crossover between these two latest Husky commits, it's this: Hall, the Californian, plays at San Joaquin Memorial High with a quarterback named ... Carson Dean.

