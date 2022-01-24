Husky Recruiters Offer Speedy Kansas Runner

Dylan Edwards has piled up more than 4,400 yards rushing in two seasons.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters have shown an interest in the Derby.

Kansas, not Kentucky.

Coming down this backstretch is running back Dylan Edwards, who fits the Huskies' stated need for speed, and on Monday he received a UW scholarship offer, giving him 17 in all.

Dylan Edwards (2) is the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year. Twitter

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Edwards hails from Derby, Kansas, which is southeast of Wichita, and, only a junior, he's the Gatorade Player of the Year for his state.

Oh yes, he's run a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, which gets him across the Kansas plains in a hurry.

For his 11-1 Panthers, who lost in the Kansas 6A state championship game after winning the previous three, Edwards rushed 209 times for 2,603 yards — averaging 221 per game and 12.5 per carry — and 38 touchdowns. He added four other scores on a reception, kickoff return and two punt returns.

As a sophomore, Edwards piled up 1,833 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns for a Derby state championship team.

Besides the UW, his other football suitors include Kansas, Kansas State, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa State, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

"It’s been crazy," Edwards said in a Derby school-district story. "I hop on phone calls every day with college coaches. I’m nervous at the same time because I don’t know where I’ll end up at the end of the day. Right now, it’s about building relationships.”

He's the son of former Kansas State running back Leon Edwards, a 5-foot-6 speedster who was an All-State selection like his offspring, only for Wichita's Southeast High, and he averaged 235 yards per game and was named to the Wichita Eagle’s 100 greatest Wichita athletes in 2000.

“I had the same burst of speed, but he has me times 10 in the things he’s blessed with — he has a sixth gear," Leon Edwards said. "I was in fourth gear. He can maintain that speed through the whole 100 yards."

