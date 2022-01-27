Husky Recruitment of Vega Ioane Rekindled

Big lineman hosts Kalen DeBoer and two line coaches at his home.

It was one-on-three, with Vega Ioane hosting a home visit and surrounded by University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield and offensive-line coach Scott Huff. Needless to say, a full-court press.

On Wednesday, this was noteworthy because the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ioane from 4A state-champion Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington, had pulled out of his oral commitment to the Huskies six weeks earlier, or shortly after DeBoer was hired.

An offensive tackle, Ioane originally had pledged to Jimmy Lake's staff and everything was in so much flux he reopened his recruiting. Huff, someone he knew, hadn't even been retained as the O-line coach yet.

Ioane's farewell message on Twitter was fairly straightforward: "I appreciate the coaches at UW for the love shown throughout the years and for providing me with the opportunity to do great things, but with careful consideration, long talks and prayers with my family. I will be re-opening my recruitment back up 100 percent. Respect my decision?"

The conversation between the school and the recruit has resumed. It appears the Huskies now are more than interested in getting Ioane back in the fold and signed next week.

Vega, a 3-star recruit who has 14 scholarship offers, is scheduled to visit Penn State this weekend after touring the UW last weekend. He visited Minnesota in December.

