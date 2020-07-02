HuskyMaven
EXCLUSIVE: Husky Running Back-Target from Texas Down to 3 Schools; Will Pick School on Thursday

Tiana Cole

Running-back recruit Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, recently took a virtual visit to the University of Washington. He tweeted out how much he liked talking to the Huskies. He shared that it was one of his top schools. 

Next comes the moment of truth: Berry let his Twitter followers know that he will select his school on Thursday. 

Division I football programs across the country have taken on this unconventional approach to recruiting because of COVID-19. Virtual visits are the new normal for recruits as they wager a major life decision over Zoom. Decisions are being made without any real-time visits. 

Keith Bhonapha, running-backs coach at Washington, recruited Berry beginning in May. He has enjoyed great success in his ability to recruit top running back talent by using the "greatest setting in college football" approach in describing UW football. 

Under Bhonapha’s guidance, Myles Gaskin became Washington’s most prolific rusher and scorer in Washington’s history. Salvon Ahmed became one of the few Huskies to rush for more 1,000 yards in his career. Gaskin made an NFL roster and Ahmed is trying to join him. 

On Berry’s virtual UW visit, he noticed an emphasis on athletics, which was encouraging to him. 

“What stood out to me most is how hard coach KB stays on backs about grades,” Berry said. 

Coach Jimmy Lake recently tweeted out his football team's GPA as the highest in the football program's history, at a cumulative 3.29. 

Berry was so impressed he narrowed his list of 20 offers to a top 3 schools, sharing how Washington is in the mix with Nebraska and Texas Tech. 

His college announcement is coming. Stay on the lookout on his Twitter feed. He continues to post his workouts and preparation leading up to signing day. 

When asked about his motivation to excel, Berry said it was simple. 

“I want to see my parents happy,” he said.

