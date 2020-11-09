SI.com
Husky WR Commit Germie Bernard Resists  Others, Will Revisit UW this Weekend

Mike Martin

Wide receiver Germie Bernard of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, first heard from University of Washington at the end of his freshman year. He didn't know a lot about the Huskies.

His Liberty position coach Shawn White clued him in. He'd once played for then-UW coach Chris Petersen.

Bernard's Liberty offensive lineman teammate Troy Fautanu next signed with Washington in 2019. 

Even after Petersen stepped down, Bernard kept his focus on the Huskies and committed to them this past summer, the UW's first recruiting pledge for 2022. He continues hear from outside recruiters. 

"Other schools are still coming at me pretty hard," Bernard said. "I just ignore them."

Bernard will visit Washington this weekend, making his third trip to Seattle. Liberty teammates Anthony Jones and Sir Mells will accompany him.

Husky wide-receivers coach Junior Adams is credited with obtaining Bernard's commitment, but former assistant coach Bush Hamdan was the one who first initiated contact with the Nevada player.

"Bush was the first person who believed in me," Bernard said. "When he came here to watch me play, that's when I really started to get into Washington."

After helping Liberty win a Nevada state championship over powerhouse Bishop Gorman as a sophomore, Bernard had a lot more suitors. Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Arizona State and Oregon sent offers his way.

Yet  Washington presented Bernard with his first Power 5 offer during his Seattle recruiting visit on the weekend of the 2019 USC-UW game.

Since his pledge, Bernard has helped the Huskies land the services of Lincoln High tight end Chance Bogan and he stays in contact with Tumwater High tight end Ryan Otton, younger brother of the UW's Cade Otton.

Bernard loves the fact that Husky offense under first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan will be more attacking.

"That's an advantage for me because I can be utilized in the slot or outside," Bernard said.

Even at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Bernard is comfortable anywhere he can utilize his 4.5-second 40-yard dash time.

"Honestly, I prefer being on the outside but I am willing to play either," he said

