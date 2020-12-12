Husky WR Target Egbuka Commits to Ohio State; Could Cause Others to Flip

With the commitment of the Steilacoom High receiver to the Ohio State Buckeyes, where do the Washington Huskies go from here?

Emeka Egbuka, the nation's top high school wide receiver from Steilacoom, Washington, chose Ohio State on Friday, passing up an offer from the University of Washington and others.

It had to be a disappointment to Jimmy Lake's coaching staff, but Egbuka's commitment to the Buckeyes as Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 1 receiver, may set off a chain reaction that influence the decisions of other recruits.

Yet Egbuka seemed headed to the Big Ten by many analysts, so it was no real surprise.

The Huskies have already reeled in the nation's No.1 1 slot receiver in Jabez Tinae, a current Kennedy Catholic High teammate of 2021 UW quarterback commit Sam Huard.

Although wide receiver Troy Franklin has stated on social media that he remains fully committed to Oregon, Huskies haven't stopped recruiting the California prospect. He is a current teammate of Huard on their his 7-on-7 team at Ford Sports Performance.

The next uncommitted receiver within the UW recruiting footprint is Los Angeles-area receiver Alonzo Fontenette from Oaks Christian High School.

"At 6-3 and 175 pounds, Fontenette is certainly the body type that the Huskies have recruited over the past several cycles," Husky Maven high school recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller said.

Given the attention paid to Egbuka, Franklin and Tinae, Fontenette has been overshadowed in the recruiting process. However, he carries worthy credentials.

"Fontenette already has several Pac-12 offers and is an SI All-American candidate," Mueller noted.

Could Emeka's commitment set off a flurry of activity of new offers or flips?

"Most likely it will lead to some flipping," Mueller said. "Washington's receiver coach Junior Adams has a tremendous reputation among receivers on the West Coast. He reeled in Jalen McMillan last year, Puka Nacua the year before and Jabez Tinae this cycle."

Egbuka's commitment will enable the Huskies to focus their attention on another in-state recruit, Eastside Catholic High defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau, also considered one of the nation's top recruits. Yet also recruited by Ohio State.