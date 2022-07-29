Idaho Tight End Narrows Choices to 3, UW Included

He comes from a town called Twins Falls, but there is only one of Kenyon Sadiq.

He's a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end and rated as a 4-star prospect and Idaho's No. 1 recruit.

He comes off an impressive junior season at Skyline High School in which he caught 78 passes for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Those are receivers' numbers.

Again, there's no one quite like this guy in probably a 10-state radius.

On Friday, Sadiq posted on social media that he had narrowed his college choices from eight to three — to Iowa State, Michigan and Washington — with no commit date included.

Gone from his list are Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State and West Virginia.

Twin Falls is southern Idaho city of 51,807 and sits next to Interstate 84 due south of Sun Valley and east of Boise. It's considered the gateway to the Snake River and home to countless base jumpers.

Sadiq provides an elite blend of size, speed and athleticism, as shown in the Twitter video, while leaping tall opponents in a single bound.

He visited the UW during its biggest recruiting weekend of the summer in late June.

The Huskies had been targeting Sadiq and Arizona prospect Jackson Bowers, but the latter recently chose BYU. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Bowers a little more size than his Idaho counterpart but nowhere near the numbers, hauling in 47 catches for 861 yards and 5 TDs.

The UW has 19 players committed so far for the Class of 2023.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven