Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ikaika Malloe Secures Local LB Commitment for UCLA

    The former UW coach previously was recruiting DeAndre Gill for the Huskies.
    Author:

    DeAndre Gill, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound linebacker and tight end from Kentwood High School in the Seattle suburbs, on Tuesday revealed his college choice, picking UCLA.

    Last May, he originally committed to the Bruins.

    Gill means it now.

    Yet it was never a done deal before, with Gill receiving an offer from Washington and widely publicizing it in November, just days before the Huskies faced Oregon and everything came collapsing down for Jimmy Lake's coaching staff.

    Gill's recruiting point man for UCLA was his recruiter for the UW — Ikaika Malloe.

    The former Husky outside linebackers coach and onetime linebacker/safety took a coaching job with UCLA after he didn't join Kalen DeBoer's UW staff.  Malloe likely was the reason Gill harbored any indecision earlier, listening to him for reasons to stay in the Northwest. 

    Read More

    Now everyone will meet up in Los Angeles.

    For Gill, he'll actually return to California after moving from Stockton in 2020 to reunite with his father and try and build some recruiting momentum in the Puget Sound region. He's a developing 3-star player who entertained just four offers, but obviously the Bruins and the Huskies saw something they liked. 

    A Class of 2022 recruit, Gill spent a lot of time with his father, also named DeAndre, who serves as the junior-varsity offensive coordinator at Kentwood High. He played a six-game spring season for the Conquerors and then a full fall schedule because of the pandemic.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    DeAndre Gill has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Ikaika Malloe Secures Local LB Commitment for UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Jaxson Kirkland (51) and Cade Otton (87) are NFL prospects.
    Football

    Mock Draft Shows UW Was Far Better Than 4-8 Team

    1 hour ago
    Jaylen Nowell gets fired up during introductions.
    Husky Legends

    Nowell Has Heroic Night for T-Wolves Team Missing All 5 Starters

    14 hours ago
    Terrell Bynum heads upfield against Cal.
    Football

    Terrell Bynum Confirms Decision to Leave UW

    18 hours ago
    Carson Dean has the UW among his 6 finalists.
    Recruiting

    Texas LB Offered by Lake Staff Narrows Choices to 6, Including UW

    20 hours ago
    Terrell Brown ranks sixth in the nation in scoring at 21.4 ppg.
    Basketball

    Husky Guard Terrell Brown Ranks Among Nation's Top 10 Scorers

    21 hours ago
    Trent McDuffie celebrates a UW defensive stop.
    Football

    McDuffie Makes Graceful Exit, Declares for NFL Draft

    Dec 27, 2021
    Ja'Lynn Polk goes up for an Apple Cup catch.
    Football

    WSU Needs Sun Bowl Opponent So Here's a Solution

    17 hours ago