Impact Statement: DB Vincent Nunley's Commitment to Washington

Cornerback Vincent Nunley of Oakley, California, made himself the Washington Huskies' 15th known commitment for the class of 2021.

He's the third defensive back to commit, joining Zakhari Spears and Dyson McCutcheon, also from California. It's expected that the Huskies will add one more defensive back for this recruiting cycle.

If there's an actual formula for constructing a secondary, it is finding defensive backs who fit in the 6-foot and 180- to 200-pound range.

The following is a look at DB recruiting under coach Will Harris:

2019 Tale of the Tape

Kamren Fabiculanan, 6-1, 186

Trent McDuffie, 5-11, 192

Asa Turner, 6-3, 195

Cameron Williams, 5-11, 183

2020 Tale of the Tape

Jacobe Covington, 6-1, 196

Elijah Jackson, 6-0, 182

Makell Esteen, 6-1, 176

James Smith, 6-1, 182

2021 Tale of the Tape

Zakhari Spears, 6-2, 180

Dyson McCutcheon, 5-11, 175

Vincent Nunley, 6-2, 180

Player to be named later

The above player to be named later probably will be the final piece to Harris' defensive backfield puzzle. Outside linebacker Joe Tryon's early departure for the NFL frees up a scholarship, but its not expected the Huskies will add yet another defensive back.

Harris fuses physically imposing players with high football IQs and great instincts in coming up with NFL-ready defensive backs. But the height advantage is not everything. Harris also has found success with the so-called undersized defensive backs such as 5-9 Myles Bryant and 5-10 Budda Baker and Elijah Molden.

Of the nearly 10 offers that Harris handed out for 2022, only one prospect is shorter than 6-foot.

Harris has solid relationships with several high-value defensive back targets for the next recruiting cycle, though 2022 face the unknown with high school football seasons delayed across the West.