Impact Statement: Heims Commits; The Wait Begins for J.T. Tuimoloau

Mike Martin

The reason German edge defender Maurice Heims gave for selecting the University of Washington was it "is the entire package."

That package, in no particular order, was the way he and his family were treated by the coaching staff and the greater community, a Seattle climate similar to his hometown Hamburg, Germany, and the post-football opportunities Seattle has to offer.

Heims, as an edge defender, joins Kuoa Peihopa and Voi Tunuufi, who earlier committed, to form what could be a defensive front that gives quarterbacks fits.

"All three of these commits have explosive first steps and can beat their man one-on-one," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst. "Heims blows past most offensive tackles and, once he learns how to deliver effective blows with his hands to complement his speed coming off of the edge, he will be the entire package."

Mueller noted in his Scoutlook on Heims that the newcomer's general athleticism will enable him to play early, at least on special teams.  

With Peihopa, Tunuufi, and Heims, the Huskies are nearly finished recruiting their 2021 defensive front. One spot remains open and it may remain open for quite some time as they wait for Eastside Catholic's J.T. Tuimoloau to announce his school.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. had this to say about Tuimoloau:

Bottom Line: If there was to be a high school-only draft, there wouldn’t be many selections before Tuimoloau heard his name called. He has the complete package up front at a priority position so elite in nature coaches can build the entire defense around it. Tuimoloau is an impactful prospect who should strengthen the line of scrimmage unit soon after arrival at the next level.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Dan Raley recently noted that Washington is pulling out all stops to keep Tuimoloau in the Seattle-area by offering him a basketball scholarship.  The SI All-American candidate has set no timetable for announcing his college destination.

BREAKING: Will Latu Makes His UW Commitment Official

The 2020 Washington defensive class added another highly coveted linebacker in inside linebacker Will Latu. The Huskies beat out USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska and Utah for his services.

Mike Martin

SI Mike Martin

What's the Skinny on Brandon McKinney? Husky Starter or Backup?

The safety enters his senior season having skipped a redshirt season, started in the Rose Bowl and played in every game held in his career. There's got to be more to that, doesn't there?

Dan Raley

SI Mike Martin

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Whole 9 Yards: Hatchett Went from Wide-Eyed UW Visitor to Coveted Player

As his family showed on social media, the freshman lineman's journey to Husky Stadium began a decade ago.

Dan Raley

Rookie of the Year? If It's Based on Likeability, Matisse Thybulle is the Guy

The Philadelphia 76ers released a video of their rookie from the University of Washington and it shows him at his best.

Dan Raley

SI Mike Martin

'Ich Bin Ein Dawg': Huskies Get Commitment From German Edge Defender

On his birthday, defensive end prospect Maurice Heims gave the Huskies his commitment. A former soccer player from Germany, Heims says "Washington is the entire package."

Mike Martin

Dan Raley

UW-Bound Sam Huard to Participate in Elite 11 QB National Finals

Sam Huard, a 2021 University of Washington quarterback commit, will take part in the Elite 11 National Finals in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be the 15th Husky commit to participate in the event since its inception in 1999.

Mike Martin

SI Mike Martin

WATCH: SI Recruiting Director Weighs in on New Husky DE Commit Maurice Heims

On Friday night, the Huskies picked up a 2021 commitment in defensive end Maurice Heims. Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the new commit.

Mike Martin

A Tale of 4 Washington Husky Quarterbacks: Who's Your Starter?

Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris, Ethan Garbers and Kevin Thomson make it a four-player competition to see who starts against Michigan. Nothing is certain. Anything is possible.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Washington DE Commit Maurice Heims a Joe Tryon, Part Zwei?

Maurice Heims, a 2021 Washington defensive end recruit, has a high ceiling. Trevor Mueller breaks down the skills of the new commit and what he will add to the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller