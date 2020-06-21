Impact Statement: Heims Commits; The Wait Begins for J.T. Tuimoloau

The reason German edge defender Maurice Heims gave for selecting the University of Washington was it "is the entire package."

That package, in no particular order, was the way he and his family were treated by the coaching staff and the greater community, a Seattle climate similar to his hometown Hamburg, Germany, and the post-football opportunities Seattle has to offer.

Heims, as an edge defender, joins Kuoa Peihopa and Voi Tunuufi, who earlier committed, to form what could be a defensive front that gives quarterbacks fits.

"All three of these commits have explosive first steps and can beat their man one-on-one," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst. "Heims blows past most offensive tackles and, once he learns how to deliver effective blows with his hands to complement his speed coming off of the edge, he will be the entire package."

Mueller noted in his Scoutlook on Heims that the newcomer's general athleticism will enable him to play early, at least on special teams.

With Peihopa, Tunuufi, and Heims, the Huskies are nearly finished recruiting their 2021 defensive front. One spot remains open and it may remain open for quite some time as they wait for Eastside Catholic's J.T. Tuimoloau to announce his school.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. had this to say about Tuimoloau:

Bottom Line: If there was to be a high school-only draft, there wouldn’t be many selections before Tuimoloau heard his name called. He has the complete package up front at a priority position so elite in nature coaches can build the entire defense around it. Tuimoloau is an impactful prospect who should strengthen the line of scrimmage unit soon after arrival at the next level.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Dan Raley recently noted that Washington is pulling out all stops to keep Tuimoloau in the Seattle-area by offering him a basketball scholarship. The SI All-American candidate has set no timetable for announcing his college destination.

