Updating: Insights and Observations of the Newly Signed UW Football Players

The national letters of intent and self-created introductory videos from officially signed University of Washington football recruits began arriving shortly after 5 a.m. PT.

Well before most residents of our snow-laden city attempted to challenge the conditions and navigate the freeway traffic on their way to work, the next wave of UW football players began sending in their paperwork and celebrating the moment with their friends and families.

It's an upbeat day for college football programs all over the country, but still annually a strange exercise of adding manpower.

Every player is a can't-miss recruit and every class has championship potential. The only negatives that turn up in this process are when someone flips late on a school and the talented, teenaged kid suddenly becomes a pariah in they eyes of fans rather than a savior — see South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, an Ohio State, not UW, signee.

Otherwise, it's a day of celebration for the Huskies, though it's still not quite like the good old days when coaches, fans and donors would retire to some hotel conference room and run recruit video long into the night.

For the UW, similar to what's expected of him on the football field, Texas edge rusher Anthony James got there first with his signed letter.

Considered by many to be the prize of Kalen DeBoer's first full-fledged recruiting class, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound player from Wylie, Texas, seemed very reserved and professorial as he wore glasses and spoke softly into the camera, telling everyone he's coachable.

What the fans wanted to hear was something a little more tangible, such as UW line coach Scott Huff's following James observation, "He has a body that's close to college ready."

Wide receiver Rashid Williams, a 4-star wide receiver from Pittsburg, California, was much more animated, sitting in a room full of trophies, while delivering the following message.

"I'm a big-time playmaker and a huge leader on the green," Williams said excitedly. "My best attribute has to be my hands."

For fun-loving personalities, Williams and new center Landon Hatchett from Ferndale, Washington, should become college roommates once they report to Montlake.

Hatchett spoke directly to Husky fans while seated on a couch at home next to the family dog, one that resembled a mutt rather than the mascot of the school he'll be attending.

"He's a natural center, which is rare," Huff said of his second Hatchett, the younger brother of offensive guard Geirean.

The long-locked Hatchett's own personal message to his followers: "I think I'll bring a lot of joy to the locker room."

Equally zany is Zach Henning, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound guard or tackle from Aurora, Colorado, who spoke to the fans from an outdoor table with a plate of pancakes in front of him.

"When I get there, you can expect a forecast to be cloudy with a chance of pancakes," he said. "So get that syrup ready."

From Lake Charlies, Louisiana, cornerback Curley "Lockdown" Reed spoke with a hint of his southern drawl and words the UW fans everywhere wanted to hear, "I'm long and I'm rangy. I'm able to cover. I have speed."

Size was evident as much as swiftness with this group, especially when looking over the massive body of 6-foot-8, 270-pound Soane Faasolo, who comes to the UW from Menlo, California.

Here was Huff's observation of this oversized and still growing future Husky, referencing the UW's strength coach in connection with Faasolo:

"At first sight, Soane blocks the sun. He has an enormous frame. After Coach [Ron] McKeefery gets his hands on him, he could be scary."

Edge rusher Jacob Lane from Puyallup, Washington, is one of just two Washington-grown recruits joining the Huskies this time alongside young Hatchett.

"My best attribute has to be my high motor and being able to finish through every play," Lane said, "or my my speed off the edge."

Making it a position priority, the Huskies are bringing in no fewer than four cornerbacks, three from the high school ranks and one from California's junior-college level, at least unless one of them becomes a safety, which is always possible.

Transfer Thaddeus Dixon, a late addition corner from Long Beach City College, offered this assessment of himself: "My best attribute is my football IQ and the ability to take a No. 1 receiver out of the game."

He'll compete with Leroy Bryant, a high school cornerback from Fairfield, California, who brings a little flair to the game.

"He loves to compete and he's exciting with the ball in his hands," UW corners coach Juice Brown said.

A second Texas recruit is a defensive-back candidate and the UW recruit with the best name coming: Diesel Gordon from Arlington.

Chuck Morrell, UW co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, had this to say about his gasoline-referenced recruit: "Diesel is very polished for a high school football player. He has effortless and smooth movement skills."

Gordon, with a Christmas tree in the background, shared how he's been motivated to succeed in football by his family.

"Growing up in a family of four boys, everything's been a competition," he said.

Huff, who welcomes five new offensive linemen to the program, spoke about the football newness surrounding 6-foot-6, 307-pound Kahlee Tafai from Lawndale, California.

"He just started playing offensive line and is another high-ceiling offensive lineman. Like the other linemen in his class, he possesses that ability to be great."

(This story will continue to update with players' and coaches' comments.)

HUSKY 2023 SIGNEES (Updating)

Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

Thaddeus, Dixon, CB, 6-0, 187, La Mirada, Calif. (Long Beach City College)

Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

Diesel Gordon, CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

Zach Henning, OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.