It's 'Showtime!' Huskies Offer Arizona Recruit with Can't-Miss Nickname

Also known as Lance Holtclaw, the edge rusher presents himself as an entertaining player.

Injecting a little personality into the recruiting process, the University of Washington football program has signed up for a premium channel.

Make that, a player ready for an extended cable run.

On Wednesday, Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw, yet another Arizona recruit pursued by the Huskies, posted on social media that the UW has offered him a scholarship, joining his growing list of pursuers topped by Michigan, Kansas State, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Colorado.

The guy with the catchy nickname and seemingly a natural flare to back it all up is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete who doubles as an edge rusher and a wide receiver for Desert Ridge High School in Mesa.

"Lights. Camera. Showtime," he enthusiastically tweeted once, announcing himself virtually.

Behind this fun-loving kid is a member of the class of 2022 who grades out as a 3-star player so far.

Most college recruiters see him as a defender first.

Either way, the extroverted two-way player recognizes that playing multiple positions makes him better in his primary role.

"Playing on offense helps my defense a lot in terms of my hands, in getting hands off me when I'm playing defensive line and playing outside linebacker," Holtzclaw told sports360az.com. "It helps a lot with my feet getting around the corner on people and everything ties together with each other being versatile."

The kid who calls himself Showtime appears to enjoy himself on the football field, not unlike current Huskies running back Jay'Veon Sunday, a fellow showman with his high-stepping and celebratory ways during spring practice, though he doesn't have a public nickname.

When it comes to football, Holtzclaw has a serious side. In a pandemic-shortened junior season of six games for Desert Ridge, he finished with 27 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated