Jabez Tinae Stands as Huskies' Highest-Rated 2021 SI All-American Recruit Yet

Dan Raley

Once all the Class of 2021 recruiting pieces are firmly in place and on campus, the University of Washington football team has the makings for a high-powered, explosive offense for seasons to come. 

The proof is in the Sports Illustrated All-American rankings.

Today, wide receiver commit Jabez Tinae from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, has been unveiled as the highest-rated UW player yet at his respective position — landing No. 4 among SI's top 10 slot pass-catchers. You can view his SI player evaluation here and read the SI slot receiver story here. 

Previously, UW quarterback commit Sam Huard, Tinae's Kennedy Catholic teammate, was rated No. 6 among all quarterbacks, and Husky-bound Owen Prentice, an offensive guard from Seattle's O'Dea High School, penciled in at No. 10 among the country's interior linemen.

Tinae, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound slot receiver, settled on the Huskies after considering Oregon, ASU, Utah, California, Washington State and several others. 

As Huard's top target on the high-school level, the speedster averaged more than 1,000 receiving yards for each of his sophomore and junior seasons, and 21 yards per catch.

At his position nationally, Tinae is surpassed only by, in order from the top, Mario Williams, bound for Oklahoma; Christian Leary, committed to Alabama; and Destyn Pazon, still uncommitted.

Following is the complete listing of the top 10 SI All-Amercan slot receivers: 

  1. Mario Williams - Oklahoma
  2. Christian Leary - Alabama
  3. Destyn Pazon - uncommitted
  4. Jabez Tinae - Washington
  5. Xavier Worthy - Michigan
  6. Kyron Ware-Hudson - Oregon
  7. Quaydarius Davis - USC
  8. Gavin Blackwell - North Carolina
  9. Troy Stellato - Clemson
  10. Jaquez Smith - uncommitted

Recruiting

