Jabez Tinae Stands as Huskies' Highest-Rated 2021 SI All-American Recruit Yet

Once all the Class of 2021 recruiting pieces are firmly in place and on campus, the University of Washington football team has the makings for a high-powered, explosive offense for seasons to come.

The proof is in the Sports Illustrated All-American rankings.

Today, wide receiver commit Jabez Tinae from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, has been unveiled as the highest-rated UW player yet at his respective position — landing No. 4 among SI's top 10 slot pass-catchers. You can view his SI player evaluation here and read the SI slot receiver story here.

Previously, UW quarterback commit Sam Huard, Tinae's Kennedy Catholic teammate, was rated No. 6 among all quarterbacks, and Husky-bound Owen Prentice, an offensive guard from Seattle's O'Dea High School, penciled in at No. 10 among the country's interior linemen.

Tinae, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound slot receiver, settled on the Huskies after considering Oregon, ASU, Utah, California, Washington State and several others.

As Huard's top target on the high-school level, the speedster averaged more than 1,000 receiving yards for each of his sophomore and junior seasons, and 21 yards per catch.

At his position nationally, Tinae is surpassed only by, in order from the top, Mario Williams, bound for Oklahoma; Christian Leary, committed to Alabama; and Destyn Pazon, still uncommitted.

Following is the complete listing of the top 10 SI All-Amercan slot receivers:

Mario Williams - Oklahoma Christian Leary - Alabama Destyn Pazon - uncommitted Jabez Tinae - Washington Xavier Worthy - Michigan Kyron Ware-Hudson - Oregon Quaydarius Davis - USC Gavin Blackwell - North Carolina Troy Stellato - Clemson Jaquez Smith - uncommitted

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.