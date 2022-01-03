Conerly's Pick 6: Rainier Beach Lineman Names Finalists

Josh Conerly Jr., Washington state's biggest football recruiting prize, on Monday narrowed his choices to six schools, revealing them in a social-media posting for all to see.

Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Penn State and Texas.

None of them made it.

They were the rejects.

As Conerly said in his message, recruitment closed.

Considered a top-of-the-line 5-star prospect, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School instead sifted through his 30-plus offers and settled on Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Conerly will make his final determination close to the February 2 signing date.

For the Huskies, it's not a solid commitment, but it's a small victory just the same, remaining in the game for the services of the Rainier Beach High big man even with a coaching change.

In this case, new UW recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan had a prior relationship with Conerly at Michigan, his previous stop, and it has carried over.

A player such as Conerly, who played just a dozen miles down the road from Husky Stadium at the South Seattle high school, can make or break the UW recruiting class, no matter how big it is.

It will be a litmus test for how well Kalen DeBoer's new staff is being received locally, especially after Jimmy Lake's recruiters whiffed on 5-star edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau and 5-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who both play for Ohio State.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven