JT Tuimoloau Pares His Recruiting List to 5; Huskies Still In It

Northwest football recruit keeps everyone guessing from Seattle to Columbus, Ohio.

While others finalized their college football choices, JT Tuimoloau — considered the nation's foremost or next-best high school football player, depending on your choice of recruiting service — has narrowed his options to five.

Yes, the University of Washington remains in the running.

He posted images of the Huskies, Oregon, USC, Alabama and Ohio State on social media on Wednesday, giving everyone a virtual update, if not teasing college football fans about his possible destination.

Tuimoloau, a defensive lineman for Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle's Eastside suburbs, has said all along he won't announce a decision until he gets a chance to look at all of the schools he's considering and their facilities, which has not been possible because of the ongoing pandemic.

Which means he'll likely wait until February's signing date to hand over his national letter of intent. Tuimoloau was able to take an unofficial UW visit in January before the virus outbreak put everything on hold.

The Huskies remain hopeful they can land Tuimoloau and elevate their 15th-ranked recruiting class, as judged by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Ohio State, No. 1 in the SI list, likewise is considered a strong candidate to obtain the services of this Northwest player.

The Buckeyes last week received a commitment from Steilacoom High's Emeka Egbuka, considered the nation's top schoolboy wide receiver.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.