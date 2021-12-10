Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    High-Scoring Coach Meets High-Scoring UW Recruit

    New Husky leader Kalen DeBoer visited with Germie Bernard in the Las Vegas area.
    Author:

    New University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer caught up with Germie Bernard on Thursday night in the Las Vegas area.

    Lately, DeBoer been about the only one to match strides with the elusive recruit.

    Considered the top player in the 2022 Husky class, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, met with the coach and looked fully on board with the UW change at the top with the first signing period coming next Tuesday.

    "Great visit with a great person, thank you," the recruit tweeted.

    They have a lot in common. 

    DeBoer is a noted high-scoring coach while Bernard is a creative point-producer. 

    Named as the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, the speedy player comes off a sensational season in which he scored every way imaginable.

    For his 10-2 team, Bernard caught 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns.

    He rushed for 452 yards and 4 scores.

    Read More

    He returned 3 punts and a kickoff for TDs.

    Finally, Bernard went the distance on an interception return, giving him 21 trips to the end zone this past season.

    Bernard originally committed to the UW in late 2020 with Liberty teammates Anthony Jones and Sir Mells, an edge rusher and defensive tackle, but the others opted out after Husky defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski left for Texas. Jones committed to the Longhorns while Mells turned to Oregon. 

    The wide receiver, however, has held firm on his scholarship pledge to the Huskies even through the firings of Jimmy Lake and his staff and the 4-8 finish.

    As noted on social media, DeBoer has taken home visits to see tight-end prospect Ryan Otton in Tumwater, Washington, and Bernard, while tight end Chance Bogan from Tacoma and quarterback Jackson Stratton from La Jolla, California, have decommitted or were urged to do so.

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Germie Bernard tries on some purple.
    Recruiting

    High-Scoring Coach Meets High-Scoring UW Recruit

    30 seconds ago
    Chance Bogan stands with Jimmy Lake and Ryan Otton.
    Football

    Tight End Chance Bogan Decommits from Huskies

    10 hours ago
    Jake Haener apologized to the Fresno State fans and others.
    Football

    Jake Haener Delivers Video Apology to Fresno State

    15 hours ago
    An empty Alaska Airlines Arena.
    Basketball

    UW-Gonzaga Game Canceled, Pushing Husky Down Time to 3 Weeks

    18 hours ago
    All eyes are on Jaxson Kirkland as he heads to the NFL.
    Football

    Jaxson Kirkland Did His Part, but UW Football Didn't Take Full Advantage

    20 hours ago
    George Fleming marks off the victories on the way to the 1961 Rose Bowl.
    Football

    George Fleming (1937-21) Helped Bring the Huskies National Respect for the First Time

    21 hours ago
    Jake Haener has entered the transfer portal.
    Football

    Jake Haener Reconsiders, Removes Name from Transfer Portal

    Dec 9, 2021
    Landy Hullaby has an offer from Washington.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Texas Safety Committed to Oregon

    Dec 8, 2021