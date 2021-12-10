High-Scoring Coach Meets High-Scoring UW Recruit

New University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer caught up with Germie Bernard on Thursday night in the Las Vegas area.

Lately, DeBoer been about the only one to match strides with the elusive recruit.

Considered the top player in the 2022 Husky class, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, met with the coach and looked fully on board with the UW change at the top with the first signing period coming next Tuesday.

"Great visit with a great person, thank you," the recruit tweeted.

They have a lot in common.

DeBoer is a noted high-scoring coach while Bernard is a creative point-producer.

Named as the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, the speedy player comes off a sensational season in which he scored every way imaginable.

For his 10-2 team, Bernard caught 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He rushed for 452 yards and 4 scores.

He returned 3 punts and a kickoff for TDs.

Finally, Bernard went the distance on an interception return, giving him 21 trips to the end zone this past season.

Bernard originally committed to the UW in late 2020 with Liberty teammates Anthony Jones and Sir Mells, an edge rusher and defensive tackle, but the others opted out after Husky defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski left for Texas. Jones committed to the Longhorns while Mells turned to Oregon.

The wide receiver, however, has held firm on his scholarship pledge to the Huskies even through the firings of Jimmy Lake and his staff and the 4-8 finish.

As noted on social media, DeBoer has taken home visits to see tight-end prospect Ryan Otton in Tumwater, Washington, and Bernard, while tight end Chance Bogan from Tacoma and quarterback Jackson Stratton from La Jolla, California, have decommitted or were urged to do so.

