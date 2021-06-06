Kennedy Catholic Tackle Receives UW Scholarship Offer

Micah Banuelos used to block for Sam Huard.

He might do it again.

The 6-foot-3 and 285-pound offensive lineman from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington, took an unofficial visit to the University of Washington on Saturday and he came away with a scholarship offer.

Banuelos, a Class of 2023 prospect and a 3-star recruit, plays offensive tackle for Kennedy Catholic, but he could handle any number of O-line positions on the college level.

The Huskies represent his third collegiate offer so far; previously, he received scholarship proposals from Texas A&M and Nevada.

The SEC school, similar to the UW, has its own Huard connection, only this one is on the coaching staff.

Sam Huard's uncle, Luke, is an offensive analyst for the Aggies and formerly was a North Carolina quarterback. The younger brother of Damon and Brock, Luke was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sacramento State when the UW's Kevin Thomson played there.

This marked the first big recruiting weekend for Washington and college programs everywhere once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The Huskies this weekend reportedly were hosting defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington. He is considered the top uncommitted recruit nationally for the Class of 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Tuimoloau is visiting Washington, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and Alabama over the next month before he finally decides his college destination.

