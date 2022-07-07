Las Vegas Corner and UW Target Ready to Reveal College Choice

Bishop Gorman's Jeremiah Hughes is either headed to the SEC or Pac-12.

Jeremiah Hughes insists he's a family man, letting everyone know well in advance that he was going to choose his college football destination on his parents' July 7 wedding anniversary. Well, that big day has arrived for him.

The University of Washington football team will find out how much more his personal relationships figure into Hughes' decision when the Las Vegas cornerback picks from among Arkansas, Colorado, LSU, Utah and the Huskies at 4 p.m.

The UW already has two players from his Nevada high school, Bishop Gorman, on its roster in standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and promising wide receiver Rome Odunze. Hughes posed for a photo with the former Gaels on a spring-time visit to Montlake.

At the same time, Hughes could be seriously leaning to Arkansas because he was born in Pine Bluff and has relatives still living in the state.

No matter how it pans out, the program that receives his commitment will get another in a recent string of highly reputable defensive backs from the Vegas football powerhouse.

This past fall, the 6-foot-1. 175-pound Hughes was part of a star-studded Gorman secondary that included safety Zion Branch and cornerback Fab i an Ross, then seniors who both signed with USC, and safety Kodi DeCambra, a fellow junior who accompanied him on his May visit to the UW but committed to Oregon.

Sharing the Gaels secondary with all of those Power 5 college prospects, it was hard for Hughes to accumulate a large number of individual stats. He finished last season with 13 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups over 10 games. Also a part-time wide receiver, Hughes caught 4 passes for 103 yards and a score.

The Huskies hold 16 oral commitments, who include a pair of cornerbacks in Diesel Gordon from Seguin, Texas, and Leroy Bryant from Fairfield, California. Bryant made his Husky pledge last Friday.

