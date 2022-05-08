LB from McDuffie's SoCal High School Commits to UW

Deven Bryant received an offer from Kalen DeBoer's staff in late January.

The University of Washington football program never seems to go wrong with a player named Bryant.in the lineup — Beno, Hunter and Myles, they were all highly decorated and big-play performers for the Huskies.

Now add Deven Bryant to this particular sort of UW football lineage once he signs a national letter of intent next winter.

On Sunday, the St. John Bosco High linebacker took the first step to making all of this happen by announcing on social media that he's committed to the UW.

Bryant picked the Huskies over Oregon, Louisville, Colorado, Fresno State and Washington State, among a dozen offers.

He's the third 2023 commitment for the UW, all from California, joining 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield High and 5-foot-9, 170-pound wide receiver Keith Reynolds from Adelanto High.

The 6-foot, 216-pound Bryant, who wears No. 20 in a green and gold uniform, distinguished himself for a 10-2 St. John Bosco team by piling up 86 tackles and 4 sacks.

Besides the surname, he hails from a high school that has supplied the Huskies with a lot of talent, most recently NFL No. 1 draft pick Trent McDuffie. the graduated running back Sean McGrew and wide receiver Terrell Bynum now at USC.

For the Braves in South Los Angeles, Bryant mans an old-fashioned, man-all-alone-on-an-island middle linebacker role.

Playing under the palm trees surrounding his football field, he was all over the place, popping into holes undeterred to take take down runners or covering the flanks with the prerequisite speed to make sure, open-field tackles.

Bryant received an offer from Kalen DeBoer's staff at the end of January.

