Learning from Kirkland Pursuit, Huskies Offer Vancouver OT Early

Fox Crader from Evergreen High School has a pair of offers: Mami and UW

The University of Washington knows now not to take for granted any promising young offensive lineman who emerge from Vancouver, Washington.

Six years ago, the Huskies kept Jaxson Kirkland on the recruiting back burner until they lost out on then highly regarded Foster Sarell from Graham, Washington, to Stanford, and then had to hustle and convince Kirkland to decommit from UCLA and join them.

It didn't matter that young Kirkland was the son of Dean Kirkland, at one time an all-conference guard for the UW who won a Rose Bowl — and a player pulled out of Vancouver in Southwest Washington.

Of course, Jaxson Kirkland already is a two-time All-Pac-12 offensive tackle and coming back for more as he tries to position himself in the best possible manner for year's NFL draft.

Keeping all of this in mind, the Huskies on Friday reached out to another kid from the Columbia River community and Portland sister city, making sure to get in early on Caedmon "Fox" Crader.

He's a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Vancouver's Evergreen High School.

He's just a sophomore.

Crader, who on an unofficial visit attended the final Husky spring scrimmage and took the requisite stadium tour and recruiting photos last weekend, currently has two Power 5 offers.

Before the UW made its move, the Miami Hurricanes and former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal presented the Vancouver prospect with his first offer.

Crader was one of four underclassmen on the offensive line who started for a 3-6 Evergreen High team this past season. He also suits up as a basketball player for the Plainsmen.

He's now has two more high school seasons to see if he wants to play for the UW and keep that Vancouver connection with football program intact.

