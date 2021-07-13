Line Recruit Agbo Chooses 5 Finalists; UW Isn't one of them

The offensive lineman from Federal Way, Washington, could be Miami-bound.

Malik Agbo, one of Washington state's top four offensive-line recruits for the class of 2022, has narrowed his college choices to five schools — and the University of Washington, to probably no surprise to the Huskies, isn't one of them.

From his steady social-media posts, the gregarious 6-foot-5 1/2 and 320-pound Agbo, from Federal Way's Todd Beamer High School, really seems to have embraced the national attention that's come his way, particularly from Miami, pointing him to going elsewhere for school.

Agbo, a 4-star recruit, says he will choose from Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and the Hurricanes.

Early on, he posed in Husky colors and a crown when his recruitment began slowly as the pandemic set in.

He's one of four elite offensive linemen produced in Western Washington and just one of them, Vega Ioane, has committed to a school so far, picking the UW.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ioane is a 3-star recruit from Graham-Kapowsin High School, the alma mater for Dylan Morris, the current Husky starting quarterback. The two could end up on the field together in Montlake before Morris is done.

Besides Agbo, the highly regarded Josh Conerly of Seattle's Rainier Beach High and Dave Iuli from Puyallup High in Puyallup, Washington, are still school-shopping.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Conerly is widely considered the best of this group, a 5-star prospect. His finalists appear to be Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, USC and Washington, with the Huskies possibly holding the edge. He made an unannounced visit to the UW on the last weekend before the July 1 dead period set in, re-emphasizing his interest.

Iuli, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder and a 4-star recruit, appears to be favoring Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Oregon State and California, with the Sooners reported by some to be the leader and the Huskies on the outside.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven