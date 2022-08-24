Long-Range Husky Commit's Reputation Continues to Grow

LaMason Waller III is the definitive poster guy for the future of University of Washington football after making a strong connection to new wide-receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and committing to the Huskies in late May.

The Southern California pass-catcher was just a freshman at the time, a ninth-grader for Sultana High School in arid Hesperia, which is 35 miles north of San Bernardino and located in the Mojave Desert.

““I had the best vibes at UW, like I said, it felt great out there,” Waller told 247Sports. “It’s funny when I told the UW coaches I wanted to commit, they were even a little surprised, but me and my family felt like it was a good time."

As he prepares for his sophomore year, Waller's football reputation continues to grow — he recently received a 4-star recruiting rating from 247Sports and earned the final spot on the recruiting outfit's 2025 Top 100 listing — and he expressed his appreciation.

Of those 100 distant recruits, Waller is just one of five from the list who have committed early, joining Winston Watkins, a receiver pledged to Texas A&M (No. 27); Amare Adams, a defensive lineman bound for South Carolina (No. 46); Isaiah Mozee, a receiver who cast his lot with Oklahoma (No. 53), and athlete Jett White, who intends to play for USC (No. 91).

Waller comes off a ninth-grade year at Sultana in which he caught 35 passes for 485 yards and 4 touchdowns, and ran a kickoff back for another score.

He currently holds 27 scholarship offers, with BYU, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Utah and West Virginia some of his more noteworthy options.

Since committing, Waller still has taken recruiting visits to Texas, Utah and UNLV, likely to make sure his decision is the right one.

While a lot can change in three years, this desert flower of a recruit seems fairly sold on his decision.

“I know Washington is the best place for me,” Waller said. “I really didn’t see a need to wait when I know this is what I want to do."

