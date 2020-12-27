Player Page: Consummate Look at DL Commit Sir Mells

Keep track of all Husky Maven stories on the Washington Husky defensive lineman commit from Nevada.

Defensive tackle Sir Mells from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, orally committed to the Washington Husky football team on the day before the winter solstice.

Washington Taps Nevada Pipeline Again for Run-Stuffer Sir Mells

It seemed only a matter of time before this defensive tackle would commit to the Huskies, following others from his high school located in the Las Vegas suburbs.

UW Extends Offers to 2 Nevada Prospects on Thanksgiving

A pair of recruits from Liberty High School in Henderson received scholarship offers from the Huskies on the holiday.

Roll the Dice: How UW Has Pulled the Top Players from Las Vegas

The Huskies have established themselves as a major player for the top high school football players in Nevada.