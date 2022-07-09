Looking Inside the 2024 Crystal Ball for UW Recruits

We dive into a Top 300 list to see how many have Husky offers.

The University of Washington football team currently has a top 25 recruiting class, according to the people who somehow have a formula to figure these things out.

While that's all very commendable, everyone's attention, if you haven't noticed is focused two years down the road when it's time to throw a going-away party for USC and UCLA, who forever be known as the culprits who blew up West Coast football as we knew it.

That said, ESPN interrupted all the hand-wringing, speculation and absolute falsehoods to quietly release its Top 300 recruiting prospects for 2024.

While some of this particular list is highly debatable with players on the back end holding almost no offers — yeah, we know, it's early — there was a desire find how involved the Huskies might be in the high end of the next talent grab.

After all, Kalen DeBoer's staff seemingly has been working the national recruiting scene like no other UW group of recruiters before it, making all sorts of invest-in-the-future offers to all corners of the country.

So here's the verdict for the Huskies on 2024: Of the 300 names set aside, they have offered 38 of them so far, with likely more to come before and after DeBoer's people officially sign the 2023 class.

That's 12 percent, probably double what the UW usually does in offers on the elite level.

Broken down, the Huskies have offered 17 Californians on the ESPN list, followed by four each from Texas and Washington, two each from Arizona, Illinois and Washington, D.C., and one each from Alabama, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

The UW let the first dozen players go by before they offered 6-foot-6, 245-pound edge rusher Dylan Stewart from Friendship Collegiate Academy in the nation's capital.

The Huskies' second offer on this list went to the No. 19 player, also an edge rusher, in 6-foot-6, 235-pound Elijah Rushing from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona.

For those continually disappointed by the local headliners going everywhere except to the UW these day, they'll be happy to know the first Washington-produced player on the ESPN list doesn't show up until slot No. 55.

That would be 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive guard Isendre Alfua from O'Dea High School.

It'll be easier for those who want homegrown talent on the UW roster to be let down this time.

By position of these 300, the Huskies have offered five wide receivers, four each of linebackers, cornerbacks and so-called athletes, three each of quarterbacks, running backs, offensive tackles, offensive guards, safeties and tight ends, two edge rushers and one defensive tackle.

Of course, the trick is to sign a half-dozen or so of these guys to stay competitive.

Following are the Top 300 prospects with UW offers, beginning with their ranking:

THE GREAT 38 INVESTMENT

13) Dylan Stewart, DE, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, D.C.

19) Elijah Rushing, DE, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Arizona

35) Julian Sayin, QB, Carlsbad HS, Carlsbad, Calif.

43) Deandre Carter, OG, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

48) Peyton Woodyard, S, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

55) Isandre Ahfua, OG, O'Dea HS, Seattle

74) Ryan Pellum, WR, Millikan HS, Long Beach, Calif.

82) Dakoda Fields, CB, Junipero Serra HS, Gardena, Calif.

92) Zach Kearney, WR, Hightower HS, Missouri City, Texas

97) Aaron Butler, ATH, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.

98) Taylor Tatum, RB, Longview HS, Longview, Texas

102) Jason Brown, RB, O'Dea HS, Seattle

110) Isaiah Garcia, OT, Cyprus HS, Magna, Utah

116) Christian Bentancur, TE, Marian Central Catholic HS, Woodstock, Ill.

118) Brandon Baker, OT, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

134) Elijah Brown, QB, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

142) Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, S, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

143) Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, OLB, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

146) Brauntae Johnson, ATH, North Side HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

166) Joey Olsen, TE, Lakeridge HS, Lake Oswego, Ore.

168) Jordan Anderson, WR, Millikan HS, Long Beach, Calif.

170) Demond Williams, Jr., QB, Basha HS, Chandler, Ariz.

172) Fletcher Westphal, OT, Tuscarora HS, Leesburg, Va.

182) Jordan Seaton, OG, St. John's College HS, Washington, D.C.

188) Jason Mitchell, ATH, Junipero Serra HS, Gardena, Calif.

214) Jordan Ross, ATH, Warren HS, Downey, Calif.

215) Dylan Williams, OLB, Long Beach Poly HS, Long Beach, Calif.

222) Mario Buford, CB, DeSoto HS, DeSoto, Texas

224) Isaiah Rubin, CB, Desert Pines HS, Las Vegas

225) Hogan Hansen, TE, Bellevue HS, Bellevue, Wash.

227) Dealyn Evans, DT, Pine Tree HS, Longview, Texas

230) Lamar Radcliffe, RB, Sacramento HS, Sacramento, Calif.

231) Marquis Gallegos, S, Chaminade College Prep, West Hills, Calif.

232) Dillon Gresham, WR, San Jacinto HS, San Jacinto, Calif.

242) Brayden Platt, ILB, Yelm HS, Yelm, Wash.

247) Bradley Shaw, ILB, Hoover HS, Birmingham, Ala.

261) Troy Stevenson, CB, Philip Simmons HS, Charleston, S.C.

273) L'Marion Stewart, WR, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.

