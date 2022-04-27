Louisiana Cornerback in Recovery Receives UW Offer

Curley Reed from Lake Charles likes to describe himself as "Lockdown."

There once was a time when a touted high school football recruit would tear up a knee and watch most of his scholarship offers disappear along with his good health. He was considered damaged goods.

For Curley Reed, a cornerback in recovery from Lake Charles College Prep in Louisiana, his football reputation has only increased while he's labored through his extended rehab to fix an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Modern medicine works wonders these days.

Three weeks ago, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back even posted a photo of himself, his physical therapist and his paperwork, with the retort, "Been down before, came back, shook that off, now we up."

On Tuesday, Reed received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, his 13th overall and fourth from a Pac-12 school, added to Arizona State, Colorado and USC.

Reed, whose Twitter handle promotes him as "Lockdown," was an advanced defensive back as a sophomore starter in 2020 in Lake Charles, which is 120 miles west of Baton Rouge. He came up with 39 tackles, 3 pass break-ups and an interception for a 10-1 team that made it to the 3A state semifinals.

Local LSU offered him the following summer while he sat across from then Tigers coach Ed Orgeron.

"I was shocked," Reed told a recruiting website. "It was so fast. It was very rare for a head coach to sit there and offer you."

However, the cornerback tore up his knee last fall, appeared in just one game and missed out in playing most of a final season with one of the nation's top running-back recruits in Trevonte Citizen, who went with Miami.

LSU, with a new coach in Brian Kelly, re-offered Reed in late January, which seemed to signify he was high on everyone's recruiting lists again.

If he doesn't wind up in the SEC, certainly the Huskies and their Pac-12 peers are more than willing to giving Reed a football scholarship and a roster spot.

