Malik Agbo Keeps Them Guessing, Reducing Offer List to a Dozen

The University of Washington is one of those still in the running for the nearby offensive lineman.

Malik Agbo, the man-child in a crown, is more than king for a day. With college recruiters, he will cast a royal shadow for weeks, months even.

Agbo said he had big news to reveal on Friday.

It was big news coming from a big kid.

At 6-foot-5 1/2 and 320 pounds, Agbo cut his college football choices (drum roll, please) ... to 12 schools.

Oh.

That's right, this massive and light-on-his-feet offensive lineman from Todd Beamer High School in suburban Federal Way, Washington, couldn't get his list of suitors down under a dozen.

The 4-star recruit basically cut it in half.

Yes, the University of Washington survived to recruit him another day.

But so did Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The attraction?

Just look at this Twitter video of Agbo, resembling a tank in a soft helmet, making a difficult catch with such soft hands, and that sends off a huge clue.

Agbo, whose first name translates to "king" in his father's native Ghana, naturally brings plenty of personality with him, as the accompanying photo suggests.

He carries size and mobility reminiscent of what Lincoln Kennedy brought to Washington more than three decades ago and made it all work for a lengthy and accomplished NFL career.

There's no indication of who might have the inside track with Agbo, a class of 2022 recruit.

Rightly so, Agbo seems to be enjoying the nonstop attention. Agreeing to a summer visit to LSU, he made mention of the Cajun cuisine that awaits him in the state of Louisiana.

Agbo has given put no deadline on coming up with a final selection, other than to say he will trimming his list to five at some point. He intends to take his five official visits through the summer.

Meantime, pass the gumbo

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated