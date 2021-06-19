Meet Davon Banks, a Defensive Back the Huskies Believe In

The California recruit talks with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller about his journey that led him to the University of Washington.

Davon Banks spent the last six months before his spring high school football season rehabbing an MCL tear that hurt his recruitment and left him wondering about his future.

Yet everything changed for the cornerback from San Jacinto, California, when the University of Washington this past week showed no reluctance to offer him a full scholarship.

Now fully healthy with a season of film to show, Banks has a spot on the Husky roster, his school paid for and he's already moved to Seattle.

“I thought I was going to have to go JUCO for a season,” said Banks, referring to a two-year school.

The speedy corner had times where he thought his playing career might be over but he never give up on his dream.

“It was definitely hard seeing my peers have their dreams come true,” Banks said. “But my family helped me get through this tough time.”

While most people didn’t know the name Davon Banks until Wednesday, colleges popped up and showed interest.

“A bunch of schools offered me preferred walk-on spots,” he said. “By the time they saw my tape, they didn’t have anymore scholarship money to give.”

Then came the call from Washington.

The Huskies secured an explosive athlete who has the upside to be a difference- maker in an elite defensive back room.

“I couldn’t believe it," Banks said. "It felt like a dream come true.”

Hear the entire interview on the link below.