Scoutlook: Meet UW Recruit Davon Banks and What Makes Him Special

Like a defensive back making a late break on the ball, cornerback Davon Banks from San Jacinto, California, committed to the Washington Huskies this past week as part of the 2021 recruiting class, which otherwise had been put to bed.

Before getting the call from Jimmy Lake and Will Harris, Banks had only preferred walk-on offers.

Banks suffered an MCL injury that kept him out of camps and showcases during the time that 2021 recruits were receiving offers and committing to schools. He had two knee injuries in all. By the time he was able to show his skills, most college programs were out of scholarships.

Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven breaks down Banks' game here and why Washington’s patience paid off.

Size: At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Davon Banks has the size to play any position in the defensive backfield.

Speed: A top-flight sprinter, Banks shows elite speed on the football field. Once he steps foot on campus, he will be one of the fastest players on the team. His speed translates well to the field. He can run with any receiver and has confident steps that make him the aggressor when making a tackle.

Hips: Davon Banks has fast hips that allow him to change direction quickly. He has a quick drop step that helps him open up when following receivers, but his best ability is the subtle hop that shifts his hips in the opposite direction. This gives him quick reaction time to react to the play.

Hands: Banks could also be a threat on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver. He has good hands that make him a threat to pick off errant passes.

Football IQ: Davon Banks watches a lot of game film and has a very good understanding of how an offense is going to attack. His background knowledge gives him an edge when reacting to a play.

Scoutlook: After watching Davon Banks on tape it is clear he has the potential to be a major difference maker in the Husky backfield. His blazing speed and his toughness make him a threat against the passing game, but also on blitzes and run support. He is a multifaceted athlete who can play any position in the backfield.

Husky Comparison: Budda Baker